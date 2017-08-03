The Galaxy Note 8's Teaser Trailer is Just an Orgy of Buzzwords

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 next Wednesday, and to advertise that fact for real (rather than relying on leaks) it's released a short teaser trailer to try and get people hyped up. Sadly nothing kills the mood like an orgy of meaningless buzzwords solely designed to make execs feel good.

Bigger, innovate, act, and other things that are totally meaningless. There's nothing more cliched than turning can't into can. The whole swapping update for innovate also feels like it was ripped directly from Apple's playbook, and if I didn't buy it from them I won't buy it here. Needless to say originality isn't in this list.

But the trailer did use an S Pen to cross out the original word! Hah hah, Samsung is actually so clever.

The only part of the trailer actually worth a damn is proper confirmation that the company has another unpacked scheduled for 23rd August. We pretty much knew that already, but it's nice to hear it from someone who isn't a leaker. We'll just have to see what that event has in store, and whether Samsung can live up to this display of blatant self-gratification. [TechRadar]

