The Galaxy Note 8's UK Price Just Leaked

At 4 o'clock this afternoon, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 to the world, even though there are already a billion leaks out there telling us pretty much everything we need to know. Well now there's another biggy, featuring the phone's full specs and UK pricing.

You can thank the Carphone Warehouse which reportedly slipped up and published the phone's product page several hours too early. It was taken down, but not before people (including The Inquirer) saw what the new phablet has to offer - including a hefty price tag. It's not going to be cheap, I'll tell you that, because the page listed the phone's SIM free price as £869.

Yeah you read that right. It's significantly more expensive than the S8 and S8+, which cost £689 and £779, respectively.

The page also revealed that contracts will start at £49 a month (with a £60 up-front payment), with 5GB of data bundled in.

The final specs leaked earlier this month, thanks to well-reputed leaker Evan Blass (via VentureBeat)

6.3 inch 3840 x 2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity Display with 18.5:9 ratio

S Pen support

162.5mm x 74.6mm x 8.5mm

Improved iris scanner

Screen embedded fingerprint scanner

Built-in 'Bixby' AI assistant

Samsung Exynos 8895 CPU

6GB RAM

12MP dual rear-facing camera

8MP front-facing camera

USB-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack

Android 7.0 Nougat

IP68 certification

64GB build-in storage, microSD expansion

3,000mAh battery.

Fast charging & wireless charging

Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue colour options.

All fairly typical specs there, though the 3,000 mAh battery is till a bit disappointing if true.

We'll no doubt get all of this information this afternoon, once Samsung unveils the phone for real. Make sure to check back for our coverage of the Galaxy Unpacked event. [The Inquirer via The Independent]

More Samsung Posts: