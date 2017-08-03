The Government Has Issued Stricter Guidelines on Connected Cars

You know how damn near everything can be hacked, including cars? Well the government is a bit worried about that, so it's gone and issued some new stricter guidelines to ensure the security of connected vehicles.

The main focus is to ensure that all partners include security as part of a car's design process, particularly when third-party contractors and organisations are involved, as well as ensuring companies keep them updated throughout their lifespan. The guidelines also call for a 'defence-in-depth' strategy that minimises hacking vulnerabilities (like walled off systems), limiting the use of personal data, and controlling what the car actually transmits elsewhere.

The government also used this as an opportunity to reiterate plans for a 'new framework' governing self-driving car insurance. The idea being to make it clear who has to pay in the event of two autonomous vehicles crashing into each other.

As we all know in this day and age, there is no such thing as an unhackable system, so ensuring consumer data is safe isn't going to be the easiest of problems to solve. It's not clear how legally enforceable 'guidelines' will be, but it's likely that cars that won't meet a minimum standard will end up not being road legal.

The insurance part definitely go in front of Parliament, as part of the Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Bill that was originally announced back in June. That's designed to make sure consumers are protected should self-driving technologies fail. [Gov.uk via Engadget]

