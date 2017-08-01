The HTC Vive Just Got a Price Cut, Now Costs £599

Last month Oculus reduced the price of the Oculus Rift headset to £399, and now HTC has followed suit. From today the HTC Vive will cost you £599, and will come with all the same perks and hardware as before.

So that means you get the Vive headset (the new and improved lighter version), two Lighthouse tracking sensors, two control wands, Google Tilt Brush, Everest VR, Richie’s Plank Experience, and a month's free subscription to Viveport - which lets you try out five new VR games each month in exchange for a £7 fee.

It's still quite a bit more expensive than Oculus's offering, which is offering a headset, Touch controllers, and two sensors for £399. That's quite a bit less money for a comparable experience, even if you take into account the extra two sensors (£59 each) you need to buy to get full room-scale tracking. Still, a lot of people prefer the Vive, and with the Knuckles controllers seemingly on their way now is a better time to splash out on a headset than ever before.

Plus HTC is making this a permanent price cut, rather than Oculus which keeps referring to its cheaper bundle as a 'limited time offer'.

We'll just have to see whether this news is going to be followed by any new hardware announcements, or if its a purely competitive move. IFA starts at the end of next week, which would be the most likely place for that to happen. So maybe hold off on the purchase for a couple of weeks to find out, it's not like those headsets are going anywhere.

