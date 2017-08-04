The Latest Scam Doing the Rounds is the Fake 'Missed Delivery' Card

We all know those pesky red missed delivery cards used by Royal Mail. Whether you were home or not during the attempted delivery, those things will turn up sooner or later - forcing you to ask for another attempt, trek to a delivery office that's open for five minutes a week, or pay to have your parcel shipped off to a nearby post office.

Well now there are fake ones doing the rounds, with scammers using them to try and part you and your hard earned money.

Yesterday Action Fraud issued a warning about the fake cards, which try and trick people into calling a premium rate phone number in order to retrieve a parcel that doesn't exist. The cards look almost identical to Royal Mail's, but is missing the delivery company's crest and urges the recipient to call an 0208 number that isn't registered to them.

The phone number has an automated system for people to go through, and it's been reported that people who ring it end up being charged £45.

While it's unclear how many people have been affected by the scam, Royal Mail says it is aware of it and offered some advice to people: