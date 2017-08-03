The Magnificent Zune Steals This Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Deleted Scene

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn gave himself a way to keep making soundtracks filled with classic hits without having Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) somehow find a new mix tape over and over. All thanks to... the Zune.

In the movie, the name Zune alone was all that was needed to make audiences laugh. The very idea of Microsoft’s failed iPod competitor is funny, and when it was said it was in widespread use on Earth—well, that just upped the joke. But in this deleted scene we see Star-Lord get an education in how to use it from Kraglin (Sean Gunn). And we also find out which Earthling musical artists speak to the Ravager’s soul.

Now, if someone could help me figure out who Star-Lord is talking about in the last line, that would be great. It sounds like Cat and then maybe Captain? Please help.