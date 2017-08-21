The Never-Ending Descent Into This Infinite Fractal City Will Melt Your Brain

In Julius Horsthuis’ short film Recurrence, he takes the audience on a slow descent into a sprawling metropolis he’s created. But as you get closer and closer to the city, and try to make out details like houses and skyscrapers, you start to realise that those tiny details only reveal more of the same, and that your descent is never going to end.

Using computer animation to cover complex mathematical fractal patterns with satellite imagery of real cities, Horsthuis has created an amazing illusion that’s somehow relaxing while being simultaneously mind-melting. And while it’s completely fake, this descent is eerily reminiscent of when your plane gets stuck in a seemingly endless holding pattern while you’re waiting to land after a long flight. [Vimeo via The Awesomer]

