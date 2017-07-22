The Next Stand-Alone Star Wars Movie Will Be an Obi-Wan Prequel

Well, it’s finally happening. There’s movement on the long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated director behind Billy Elliott and The Hours, is in early talks to direct and developed a script about the Jedi Master. Ewan McGregor, however, is not yet attached.

We’ve reached out to both Lucasfilm and Disney for comment but have yet to hear back.

This has long been a film fans have been clamouring for, even though the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Episode III and IV have been explored as of late. And though McGregor isn’t part of this yet, he has said time and time again it’s something he wants to do. If Lucasfilm and Daldry want him, it’s a good bet he’ll turn on that lightsabre again.

Star Wars films are on the schedule for the next three years, with The Last Jedi in December, the Han Solo movie in May 2018 and then Episode IX in May 2019. And though the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, has said Lucasfilm is developing a standalone movie for 2020, and most people assumed it to be Obi-Wan, this is the first acknowledgement that it’s really happening.

Obviously, we’ll follow this story as it develops. [Hollywood Reporter]

