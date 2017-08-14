The Premier League's Latest Round of Blocking is Disrupting Pirate Kodi Streams

The Premier League has been fighting against the new waves of Kodi-enabled pirate IPTV streams for a while now, recently gaining a new temporary injunction to take them down quicker than it could before. Looks like they're getting right on it, and if Saturday was anything to go by, football pirates are going to have a hard time not paying full price for their sport this season.

Torrent Freak is reporting a number of disruptions affecting pirate IPTV streams over the weekend, with screens going black mere minutes after the streams went live. Because people do pay for these streams, which are still cheaper than the legitimate alternatives, they were pretty frustrated and confused by the whole ordeal.

The site is aware of at least three paid-for services that faced disruptions over the weekend, but noted that there are probably many more facing similar problems. One of those three feared that its domain had been placed on a Premier League blacklist and scrambled to sort out a replacement, but it's not clear how effective that will be in the future. The blocks also affected non-football streams, suggesting that it was server IP addresses that were targeted.

The injunction awarded to the Premier League noted that some non-sports content could end up being blocked by the measures, but was deemed of little consequence since it "consists almost exclusively of [infringing] commercial broadcast content such as other sports, films, and television programs."

The actual methods the Premier League are allowed to use in blocking pirate streams weren't made public. Torrent Freak notes that two or three IPTV services were hit by DDoS attacks, which would seem like a strange way of tackling the issue. That said, since a number of high-profile IPTV streams faced zero disruption over the weekend, the site suggests that these attacks could have come from rival channels attempting to pinch some customers. But it does admit that some of the bigger channels will have had measures in place to avoid a complete content blackout, so the simple fact they didn't go offline is not evidence of guilt.

For now the whole thing remains shrouded in mystery, but the message is clear. If you're going to try and access pirated content don't be angry when you find it doesn't work. If you paid for the privilege of watching a black screen, then that's your own damn fault. According to the IPTV suppliers, however, the message that they should invest in a solid VPN and try to avoid any UK-specific blocks. [Torrent Freak]

