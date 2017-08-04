The Spacehopper Immortalised in Stamps

A new set of UK stamps gives official legend status to some of our most famous toy creations, including the spacehopper, the Sindy doll, Action Man and the odd 1980s niche world of the Spirograph.
They're part of a new set of ten stamps the Royal Mail is issuing under its Classic Toys banner, which also includes Stickle Bricks, Meccano and the Hornby Dublo train set. Royal Mail spokesperson Philip Parker said: "British toymakers enjoyed a reputation for quality and innovation. These nostalgic stamps celebrate 10 wonderful toys that have endured through the decades."
They go on sale today, should you ever need to send a letter to someone. [Royal Mail]
