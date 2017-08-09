The Week in Geek: Justice League, Galaxy Quest, Shazam, and More

This week we have a dodgy spoiler for Justice League that you probably shouldn't believe, a new writer for the assumed-dead Galaxy Quest TV series, word on DC's Shazam, and more

Justice League

There's a Justice League rumour doing the rounds thanks to one shop's description of a Superman Funko Pop figure. SuperHero Stuff added the figure with the following description:

OOK! UP IN THE SKY! Is that…is that Superman?? IT IS! It’s the Superman Justice League Movie Funko Pop Vinyl Figure and it resurrected itself moments before Steppenwolf skewered Wonder Woman with a hefty chunk of Venezuela!

Take that description with a healthy dose of scepticism, since toys don't have the best reputation when it comes to revealing plot points (see: Lego and Iron Man 3). Also how much of Venezuela can be described as a 'hefty chunk'? Just how long is Steppenwolf supposed to be?

Galaxy Quest

Galaxy Quest the TV series was put on hold when Alan Rickman died, but it looks like development is back on. According to The Hollywood Reporter comedian Paul Scheer is set write the pilot, taking over from the original film's co-writer Robert Gordon. According to the site Gordon is now executive producer.

Shazam

We recently had reports that Shazam would be the next film DC makes, following Justice League, and now director David F Sandberg has confirmed those rumours are true - revealing to FilmRiot that the film has a script and will begin shooting "soon".

He also reiterated previous reports that the film will not feature long-time Shazam villain Black Adam.

"The Rock has been cast as Black Adam, but he’s not going to be featured in this film,” Sandberg said. “There’ve been variations of the script, like before I came along, where… you know, variations where Black Adam was in and out and, you know. But now, this is about Shazam."

Black Adam is supposed to get his own film at some point, and rumours have popped up about him being the villain of the man of Steel sequel. It's a bit weird that he's not in it, especially since Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was cast a good quite a few years ago.

There's been no casting news for Shazam, but if filming is set to begin soon (ready for an April 2019 release) we shouldn't have long to wait.

Avengers 3 & 4

Samuel L Jackson has confirmed that he hasn't been contacted about starring in Avengers: Infinity War or it's still-untitled sequel. With filming on #3 over, and #4 just beginning, that means he won't be in either - and he's not too happy about it. Telling Yahoo Movies.

"I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [Captain America: Civil War], I’m not in Avengers 3 and 4. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet."

He's also upset that he won't be in Black Panther.

"They wouldn’t let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!"

So Nick Fury's next MCU appearance will be Captain Marvel, a role Jackson claims to have found out about after reading it online. Why he isn't showing up in the other Avengers films isn't clear, and seems like a waste. It might have something to do with the fact Jackson initially had a nine film contract, and Captain Marvel will be his eighth MCU appearance.

Inhumans

Marvel's released a new teaser for Inhumans, introducing all the members of the Royal Family:

1,000,000 BC Avengers

One of the series tying into Marvel's Legacy event is 1,000,000 BC Avengers, featuring prehistoric versions of some of the heroes we know in the 'modern day'. But the end of the event won't be the last we see of them (particularly not since one is Thor's father Odin). Speaking to IGN, writer Jason Aaron revealed that they will resurface at some point:

“Yeah, for sure. Absolutely. As for where you’ll see them, I can’t tell you that part. This is not a one-off appearance for these guys, this really sets up a story that will play out down the road a little bit. So this is the beginning of the next big story that I wanna tell. So, you’ll see them popping up in the next book that I do. I’ll say that.”

He also clarified the differences between Legacy and DC's Rebirth:

“But, you know, this one’s a little bit different in that, I think it’s more of a primer of kind of everything that’s going on in Marvel and that we get check-ins and teases of a lot of different characters, a lot of different stories. So really, if you haven’t been reading anything in the Marvel universe, you don’t know anything that’s been going on with Spider-Man or Cap or whatever, this book gives you a taste of that. While at the same time, setting up a couple larger stories that will play out in a big way going forward in the Marvel universe. So, the prehistoric Avengers are one part of that. And then there’s another story that’s another huge part of that. So, some big teases, big surprises, big returns, that sort of thing.”

Godzilla: Monster Planet

Toho has released a full-length trailer for the upcoming Godzilla anime, titled Monster Planet. It's all in Japanese, without any English subtitles, but it's still worth a watch.

It'll debut in the west in November on Netflix.

Arrow

It was announced that Richard Dragon would be coming to Arrow's sixth series at San Diego Comic Con, and now it's been revealed that the actor playing him is Fringe's Richard Acevedo. The character has been described as:

"A hardened ex-con recently released from prison for crimes he didn’t commit, Ricardo Diaz (Acevedo) is bent on taking over Star City’s criminal underworld. A master in hand to hand combat, honed by years of life on the street, Diaz has yet to meet a foe he can’t take down."

He's slated to be a regular throughout the series.

Superman: Year One

John Romita Jr has revealed some new information about Frank Miller's upcoming Superman: Year One, which Romita is set to supply the art for. Speaking at Boston Comic Con:

"I’ve seen the reactions online about, ‘Oh, my God, here we go, another Superman origin,’ and it’s not really the origin retelling. It’s after the origin, it’s after he lands, what happens between the time he lands and the time he realises what he is. And this slight slant on the development of Superman is that he’s really unconscious that he’s an alien ’til his parents tell him that he’s an alien. In the meantime, he just thinks he’s special. And he doesn’t appear in costume until the very end. It’s similar to the Daredevil: Man Without Fear back in the ’90s, and it’s the period of time up until he puts the costume on for the first time. And Frank has this twisted imagination about what should happen, and we talked about it, and [Frank’s] eyes glow. He said he’s wanted to do this as long as he can remember, since, when did Batman: Year One come out? Was that 30 years ago? He said he always wanted to complete the cycle and do a Superman: Year One. Well, he finally got the chance to do it, and of course it’s a hundred pages and there’s a million people in it."

Jessica Jones

Now that The Defenders is out, we can focus more attention on Netflix's next Marvel show that isn't The Punisher. Jessica Jones is filming its second series, and it was confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) that David Tennant will be returning as Killgrave/The Purple Man.

Later on set photos surfaced featuring Tennant menacing both Jessica and her partner Malcolm.

Kilgrave still in Jessica and Malcolm's minds? pic.twitter.com/LY7IGGCnxA — David ⚡️ (@dxvid616) August 16, 2017

The nature of his return isn't clear right now, since Killgrave had his neck snapped by Jones in the last episode of series one. The first set of pictures (with just Jessica) make it look like he's there and in control - so it could be a flashback. The second set with Malcolm ruin that, since Jones is wearing the same outfit while talking to Malcolm. It could just be a hallucination, with Killgrave continuing to haunt them both from beyond the grave, or he might have come back. That happens in comics.

Runaways

Julian McMahon, who was poorly cast as Doctor Doom in 2005's Fantastic Four, has joined the cast of Marvel and Hulu's Runaways TV series. We don't know much, other than the fact his character is called Jonah and "a pivotal player" in the Runaways' fight against their supervillain parents.

Runaways is set to debut on Hulu on November 21st, but since the service isn't available in the UK it's unclear if and when it will get a UK broadcaster.