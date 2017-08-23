The Week in Geek: Star Wars, Doomsday Clock, Glass, and More

This week we have a bumper load of Star Wars news, a synopsis for Unbreakable sequel Glass, and covers for the first issue of DC's Doomsday Clock event.

Glass

Glass is the upcoming sequel to both Unbreakable and Split, and now what seems to be a synopsis for the film has appeared online.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

The film is due out in January 2019.

Doomsday Clock

DC has released the first cover for the upcoming Doomsday Clock event, set to be released this November:

We also have a piece of artwork teasing Rorschach's arrival in the DCU. Here's hoping he encounters the question, given how Alan Moore originally had the Question in Watchmen.

Star Wars

Lots of Star Wars news this week, so let's get right to it. Here's an animated short featuring The Last Jedi's adorable new aliens: the porg

We also have a Lego leak that seemingly confirms the title of the Han Solo movie. It seems to be called Han Solo which is obviously shocking and outrageous. Everyone knows it should be called Rogue Han. I'd show you an image, but it keeps getting taken down. It's not difficult to find on Twitter, though.

In other Han Solo news, The Wire's Michael K Williams is getting cut from the film because he's not available for the extensive reshoots necessary after the director switcheroo. Williams also let it slip that Emilia Clarke's character is called Kira, which was the original name given to Daisy Ridley's Rey in Episode VII.

Anyone who's wondered why the cast of Rogue One, who gallantly sacrificed their lives to get the Death Star plans to the rebellion, never get so much as a second thought are going to be happy. Marvel's Star Wars comic series will see the original trilogy's cast learning how the rebels got the plans. It'll be in a future issue written by incoming writer Kieron Gillen with art by Salvador Larroca. They take over with Issue 38, which is out this November.

Finally the Obi-Wan movie now apparently has a working title that hints at the film's location. Omega Underground reports that the working title is 'Joshua Tree', which seems like a clear reference to Joshua Tree National Park in Death Valley - one of the locations that stood in for Tatooine in past films.

The Punisher

Here's our first look at Frank Castle from Netflix's upcoming Punisher series.

Justice League

Nobody liked Jesse Eisenberg when he was cast as Lex Luthor, and even fewer liked him once Batman v Superman came out. Now rumours claim his role has been cut from Justice League. Batman on Film‘s Bill “Jeet” Ramey was asked about Eisenberg’s role, to which he responded, “He doesn’t have one. If he did prior to all the changes/reshoots, it was cut.”

Titans

DC's upcoming Titans TV series has just found its Starfire in the form of 24: Legacy's Anna Diop. At least that's according to Deadline. She joins Teagan Croft who was cast as Raven last mont.

Geoff Johns seemed to confirm that Dick Grayson/Nightwing and Beast Boy would be joining the series back in April. Casting hasn't been revealed yet, and neither have any of the supporting cast. My question is, will there be a speedster, and if so which one?

Marvel TV

Despite production seemingly being stalled on the previously announced Damage Control TV series, Marvel has confirmed that its still interested in developing comedy programming for TV. Karim Zreik Senior Vice President of Programming spoke about it at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, confirming that the company hasn't ruled out other comedy series after the launch of New Warriors next year.

“Comedy is something we really want to go into. It took us time to dip our foot in the comedy pool.”

Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be much interest in an office comedy, so it looks like Damage Control is dead.

Avengers 4

We know of at least three characters returning for Avengers 4, Tony Stark, Petter Potts, and Happy Hogan. We know that because they've been spotted on set, with Gwyneth Paltrow showing off Potts' engagement ring.

Gambit

Nobody really knows what's going on with the Gambit movie except star Channing Tatum, and he claims development on the film has started over. Telling Hey U Guys:

“We lit a fuse on the first one and just blew it completely out of the water. I think we got lucky – we got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason. We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie hasn’t seen before. We kept running into the same problems, and then Deadpool and Logan came through and kicked the doors down. Now we’re really getting to do some of the things we’ve always wanted to do with the script – we’ve just sort of started over.”

Harley Quinn & The Joker

Jared Leto has confirmed that he will be playing the Joker again, despite reportedly saying some bad things about Suicide Squad when it was released last year. He also downplayed reports of his outlandish method acting on set, speaking to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O:

It had also been rumoured that the film would replace the already-in-development Gotham City Sirens, but Warner Bros has seemingly confirmed that Sirens is still happening. A source told Forbes:

“Harley, Catwoman and Poison Ivy are super important to us – And a super cool team, too!

I can't help but feel like DC has too many films in production at the moment. Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2, Justice League 2, Nightwing, Batgirl, Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, Batman, Joker & Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Cyborg, Green Lantern Corps, Justice League Dark, Flashpoint, and Man of Steel 2. That's 16 films, which is the same number Marvel has released over the past ten years. How are they going to fit them all in?