The Windows App Store is Packed Full of Piracy Apps

People like to throw around comments that nobody cares about Windows apps, no matter how much Microsoft might try to convince them otherwise. Whether you think that's true or not, it's clear that Hollywood definitely does not - because the Windows app store is filled with apps that promote piracy.

Just search through the Top Free Apps list, and you'll find multiple apps openly offering free access to films, tv programmes, and music. Go to the Trending Apps list (also known as New & Rising) and you'll find even more, not even pretending to hide their true purpose.

Torrent Freak notes that this isn't really an isolated problem, noting dozens of apps that offer free access to pirated content - many of which work cross platform (including on the Xbox One) and have rave reviews. The site also noticed that many of them openly showcase their abilities in screenshots, and even include advertising or other monetisation options.

It's a bit strange that a 'trusted' store would be full of this type of content, especially since Microsoft is such a big company. A big company that has already signed a serious deal to tackle piracy on Bing.

It probably won't take long for the situation to get rectified, but in the meantime it's probably not a good idea to use any of these apps. You never know what sort of information they're collecting on you, or whether they're just a scam to try and get your money. Piracy is bad, mmkay. [TorrentFreak]

