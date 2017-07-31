There are Plans for a £3.2 Billion 'UK Disneyland'

Disneyland is like the gold standard of theme parks, and is especially popular amongst the wee children of the world. The nearest one to us is in Paris, and someone seems to have asked why the French should get all the tourism money because there are plans to build something similar in Kent.

The 'UK Disneyland' (cease and desists are already in the post) is a £3.2 billion development for a brownfield site on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent. What is currently a disused cement works will be turned into a 872-acre park, with plans set to include the UK's largest indoor water park, 3,500 hotel rooms, roller coasters, theatres, live music venues, cinemas, restaurants, and 14,000 parking spaces.

Tickets are already estimated to cost £57 per person, and packages that include public transport costs will be available. That makes sense given that the site is situated right next to Ebbsfleet International train station, which serves the Eurostar, and is less than 20 minutes from London's St Pancras train station.

London Resort Companies Holdings is behind the project, which was originally developed in partnership with film studio Paramount. That partnership is now over, but there are still plans to develop attractions based on Hollywood film franchises.

A public consultation with take place early next year, before a consent order is submitted later on in the year. The government will then have 12-18 months to approve the plans, and if things go to plan building work should take place between 2019 and 2022. The park should start accepting guests in 2023.

Apparently this sort of project has never been done before, even though Alton Towers' combined resort already takes up more land (910-acres). Then again Alton Towers doesn't have over 3,000 hotel rooms, nor is it near London. Everyone knows that nothing really counts if it's north of Watford. [London Evening Standard]

More Locations Posts: