These Animated Vintage Textbooks Would Make School Feel Like an Acid Trip

Secondary school is that boring stepping stone in life between primary school (when you have "play time" twice a day) and college (where you can skip class without getting in trouble). But wouldn’t getting your GCSEs be far more enjoyable if the minimalist covers on your textbooks were turned into trippy animations you could stare at through every class?

Henning M. Lederer is back with another series of 36 vintage books that he’s scanned and painstakingly brought to life with animated cover art. The only risk to having these in your backpack would be that they’re so hypnotic to stare at, you might regret tuning out all day once exam season rolls around. [Vimeo via Uncrate]

