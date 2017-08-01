This 10-Hour Video of Planet Earth Cityscapes Is Strangely Hypnotic

In what is now the sixth instalment of a stunning and weirdly addictive series, the BBC has released 10 full hours of video shot during the filming of the Planet Earth II “Cities” episode.

The beauty of this video, aside from the sheer volume of it all, is that it’s delivered without any commentary and the action (if you can call it that) is kept to a bare minimum. We’ve got nothing against horny aquatic sloths, frantic newborn lizards getting attacked by snakes, or even Sir David Attenborough for that matter, but there’s something to be said for watching this breathtaking footage in its uncut, unadulterated form.

Like all of the videos in this series, the film was shot by Planet Earth II camera teams while they were out on location. Rather than tossing hours upon hours of extra footage in the garbage, the BBC is putting it together into glorious, long-form videos. Cities shown in this video include Jodphur, Mumbai, Rome, Toronto, and others. If you haven’t seen the original “Cities,” or any of the Planet Earth II episodes for that matter, you should make it a priority.

Here are the other episodes in BBC’s “1o Hour” series so far.

Desert:

Jungle:

Grasslands:

Islands:

Mountains:

