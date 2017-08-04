This 14-Minute Video Detailing Last Night's Game of Thrones Battle Rules So Much

After seven seasons, last night’s Game of Thrones delivered on a big promise with one of its most masterful battle scenes ever. HBO just released this amazing 14-minute video detailing what it’s calling “The Loot Train Battle,” filled with behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and so much more.

This detailed look at how Game of Thrones planned and plotted the sequence in which Daenerys Targaryen flies a dragon at the Lannister army and turns them to ashes will make your day almost as much as Monday's episode, “The Spoils of War."

The amount of effects, props, people, and everything else that goes into a scene like this is impressive. But I think some of my favorite bits were seeing the different cameras used to get very fast moving footage that could simulate a dragon—one of those things you’d never think of while watching, but just works so perfectly within the episode. Oh, and that special effect that involved burning 20 people in one single shot. Jesus. [YouTube]

