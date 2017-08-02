This App Will Pay People To Make You Look Trendy

Are you pretty unbearable? Do you like hanging out with other hipster-types? Do you want to live the sort of aspirational lifestyle where you're literally paid to go to events no one else wants to go to? Then good news... there's an app for that.

"Surkus" (like "Circus", geddit?), bills itself as "your hookup to a steady stream of unforgettable events and experiences", but perhaps more accurately, it's all about turning you into meat in the room.

Are you a bar owner wanting your dead end to look more happening so? Perhaps you're launching a product that nobody gives a shit about? Using Surkus, you can conjure up a crowd of people who will at least, on the surface, feign interest in whatever it is you're doing, so that you can impress the handful of actual real people who turn up.

For you, the schmuck who wants to earn "between $5 and $100" for each event, think of the job a bit like TaskRabbit: But instead of doing someone's laundry for them, the only thing you're laundering if the public image of unsuccessful restauranteurs and night club owners.

The app enables event hosts to filter their desired attendees by age, gender, and "lifestyle", and attendees are then matched by algorithm. Perhaps surprisingly, apparently event hosts are not allowed to see attendees to make sure they're suitably beautiful unless the app is being used for an entertainment casting, or for finding extras in films. And to make sure everyone turns up and does as they are told? Organisers can "geo-fence" attendees in using the GPS on their phones - and they won't get paid unless they're in the right place at the right time.

And what if, when people are mingling at one of these definitely-ultra-trendy events they are asked how they scored an invite? Apparently event organisers can choose whether attendees are allowed to admit it was via Surkus or not.

At the moment the app only works in New York and Los Angeles (insert your own joke about everyone in LA being totally fake here), but presumably if successful the makers will roll it out in other places: Then wherever you go you can secretly worry you're the only person in the building who is there by choice.