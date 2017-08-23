This Epic Rube Goldberg Machine Includes a Gravity-Defying Whiteboard Flip

As someone who still struggles to string a bunch of words together into cohesive sentences, I can’t even begin to wrap my brain around the thought processes required to plan and execute an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine like this. That whiteboard flip is at least worth a nomination for a Nobel Prize.

It takes almost four minutes for this Japanese Rube Goldberg machine to completely play out, including a brilliant use of a clock’s second hand, and a sticky piece of paper stuck to a white board that helps a bunch of marbles completely ignore the laws of gravity. Isn’t it about time we got an entire TV channel dedicated to these?

[YouTube via BoingBoing]

