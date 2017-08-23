watch this

This Incredibly Lifelike Hand Puppet Can Even Move Its Fingers and Pick Things Up

By Andrew Liszewski on at

Is Barnaby Dixon the reincarnation of Jim Henson? It’s hard to believe that there isn’t at least a little bit of Henson inside the young puppeteer as he demonstrates his latest creation, a glowing bug puppet that’s so articulated it even has moving fingers that can grasp tiny objects.

Made from a lightweight, form-fitting plastic, the puppet can be realistically brought to life using just subtle gestures and mannerisms, instead of exaggerated and cartoon-like motions. It also glows without the need for a blacklight, so when Dixon turns the lights off, he almost disappears, helping the puppet appear even more like a real creature. Someone give this kid a job on Sesame Street, or a TV series, already.

