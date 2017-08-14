This Is Exactly the Blueprint for a Blockbuster Movie Trailer

Ever get the sense that every trailer you see is the same? At least the trailers for big-budget, visual effects-heavy Hollywood blockbusters? Well, the Auralnauts have put those tropes all together...into a trailer.

At first, watching this video I was only mildly into it. But then the cover of “You Spin Me Round” hit and I couldn’t help but laugh out loud. It grabbed me. That’s the perfect totally ridiculous, but not so ridiculous, song that you could almost imagine playing in the next trailer for Geostorm or something. (Sorry, Geostorm, you were the first upcoming effects-heavy blockbuster that popped into my head.) [YouTube]

