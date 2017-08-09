This Silence of the Lambs Action Figure Is Too Realistic

Anyone who’s ever wanted the cold, hard eyes of a murderous Anthony Hopkins staring at them is in luck, because this Hannibal action figure is so accurate it’s uncanny.

Image: Bluefin

Designed and manufactured by Blitzway, this Silence of the Lambs figure is one of the most detailed I’ve ever seen. I’m normally not a huge action figure person, but those piercing blue eyes, the detailing in his forehead wrinkles, that grin. Honestly, I’m a little scared. I always thought that Mads Mikkelsen’s composed sociopath was the most unsettling version of Hannibal Lecter, but now I’m thinking maybe this toy takes the top spot.

The 1/6 scale action figure, which you can get in either “Hannibal the Cannibal” violent murderer configuration or the classic muzzled straightjacket version, was made available for preorder by distributor Bluefin just a couple days ago. It costs $269 (£210).

Just watch out. He looks hungry.

[Bluefin, h/t Nerdist]