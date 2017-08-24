This Surreal Animation Lets You See the Sounds of Rainforest Birds

Synesthesia is a rare condition where experiencing one sense (like sound) triggers an involuntary experience of another sense (like vision). If you’ve never experienced this phenomenon yourself, this colourful abstract animation by Andy Thomas simulates what it’s like to visualise sounds.

Inspired by a recent trip to the Amazon, Thomas turned the unique and diverse sounds of the birds who live in the rainforest into this series of lively animations using a mix of particle simulations, 3D-renderings, and hand-drawn elements. The animation not only brings the sounds of the Amazon to life, it captures the spirits of these birds as they explore their complex ecosystem. [Vimeo via Laughing Squid]

