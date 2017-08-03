Tinder Bans Alpha-Man Tiger Selfies

Having your photograph taken with a tiger and using it on your dating site profile is apparently a thing, such a big thing that it's spawned other things mocking it. But it's about to be outlawed by the modern king of dating portals Tinder, which has said no to men flexing their muscles in ironic t-shirts next to one of nature's most impressive beasts.

In response to a complaint by animal rights group Peta and general growing disquiet with the idea, Tender said in a blog post that: "It's time for the tiger selfies to go. More often than not these photos take advantage of beautiful creatures that have been torn from their natural environment. Wild animals deserve to live in the wild."

This came after Peta told the dating site that the animals were "...caged, dominated and tied down or drugged before their photo was taken and uploaded online," which, ironically, is what a lot of Tinder users end up experiencing after hooking up with some random. [Peta]

Image credit: Tigers of Tinder

