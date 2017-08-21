Tornado Turns SUV Into a Flying Car, However Briefly

Here at Gizmodo, we’ve been waiting for our flying cars for years. But this isn’t exactly the kind of flying car we had in mind.

Facebook user Kevin Karas posted a security cam video of his front yard from 20 July 2017 which appears to show his SUV getting temporarily lifted by a tornado. It’s not exactly the technology out of Blade Runner, but I guess it’s the best we can do for now.

“We seen the funnel coming. We seen the garbage cans going up about 20 feet,” Kevin Karas told reporters in his hometown of Rochester, New York. “We were scared, the little baby was scared, so we just ran downstairs.”

There were two tornadoes that touched down in the area but thankfully Karas and his family didn’t suffer any serious damage to their property. There were also no reports of injuries.

Yes, my Google Alert for “flying car” has plenty of the Jetsonian wishes that we typically associate with dreams of the retro-future. There’s Terrafugia and Moller and Uber and plenty of others trying to make them a reality. But you’d be surprised how often my Google Alert simply snags stuff like this. Or maybe you wouldn’t be. We’re still waiting on the real thing. And I have a hunch we’re going to be waiting quite a bit longer until they’re for real.

We might be waiting for another decade, or even longer. But we’ll be here whenever it’s ready. I know I’m not the only one who feels like he’s been waiting forever. [Facebook via ABC News]

