Trump Goes Full Dictator With REAL NEWS Propaganda Feed

Trump's done something bonkers again, you'll be amazed to hear. He's got his people to assemble a GOOD NEWS I'M DOING AMAZING video for his Facebook page, which lists his triumphs for the benefit of the American nation.
Interestingly, this first "real news" update has only been made available on Trump's own personal Facebook page rather than the official US POTUS feed, almost as if he knows that putting a bizarre video of a woman reading facts like "President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction" while sounding like she's doing so at gunpoint, or is starring in a satirical send up of North Korea's propaganda films, is not the wisest move.
As ever, the comments are an insane mixture of people loving Trump's style and others mocking his grip on power and sanity. It's all a bit more exciting than Theresa May's holiday snaps and Jeremy Corbyn's European rail itinerary. [Facebook]
