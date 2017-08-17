Twisted Anatomy Book Shows What it Would Be Like to Dissect Your Favourite Pokémon

Pokémon-obsessed kids who grew into pokémon obsessed-semi-adults probably think they know everything there is to know about these mythical creatures. Honestly, though, it’s not good enough to merely “catch” ‘em all—to be a real pokémaster means knowing them inside and out. Literally.

PokéNatomy—An Unofficial Guide to the Science of Pokémon is a newly available book that takes a biological look at the original 150 Pokémon. Though the book was put up on Kickstarter back in October 2016, it was only recently funded and finally made available for purchase. The book features over 300 pages of colourful illustrations, coupled with information about each Pokémon’s anatomy and behavioural traits. Basically, it’s an Encyclopaedia of Life, but for Pokémon.

Have a gander at some of the entries:

Image: Christopher Stoll

Image: Christopher Stoll

Image: Christopher Stoll

It’s worth noting that there are many actually existing animals that look exactly like Pokémon, and they deserve some love, too. But for those who still wish Nintendo would hurry up and release an app for Pokémon Stadium, PokéNatomy is a delight. For more info, check out Christopher Stoll’s site here.

More Science Posts: