UK Broadband Speeds Not Meeting Consumer Expectations, says Which?

In today's instalment of 'news that doesn't surprise anyone, but it's nice to have evidence', Which? has revealed that UK broadband speeds are significantly lower than what customers were initially expecting.

By analysing data from its 'Fix Bad Broadband' campaign, the consumer advice charity found that consumers were only getting 58 per cent of the broadband speeds they were expecting. Unsurprisingly, the faster the expected speed the bigger the gap was.

Anyone expecting between 30 and 500 MBps only got around 54 per cent of the expected speed, while that number grew to 89 per cent for consumers expecting between 10 and 30MBps. Somewhat surprisingly, anyone expecting speeds under 10MBps were actually able to exceed that speed by a ridiculous 138 per cent.

Which? does admit that there are some flaws with the research methodology, particularly since the expected speed is self-reported and does not use figures obtained from the ISP or relevant advertising. That said, the more people who use the campaign's speed checker, the more accurate the results will be. The more accurate the data, the better the chances of them being able to do something about it.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Services and Products, said:

"People who think they have signed up for faster broadband speeds are the most likely to be disappointed, with our research showing many are generally getting speeds that are much slower than they expected. Consumers need to regularly test their broadband speed to check they are getting the service they are paying for. If they aren’t they should contact their provider so that any issues with their service can be resolved."

You can use Which?'s speed checker here.

