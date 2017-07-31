Unexploded WWII Bomb Adds to Fukushima's Woes

It must be pretty hard dealing with the aftermath of a tsunami-struck nuclear power station disaster, and for the poor team in charge of cleaning up at Fukushima it's just got even harder thanks to the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb. History really has it in for the unfortunate prefecture.
The discovery of the bomb isn't all bad news, though, as luck would have it that it was found beneath building works for the facility's new car park and not under the half-melted and leaky former reactors, so there is that to be grateful for.
The area around the bomb has been cordoned off by police and Fukushima operator TEPCO, and with a 40-year timescale for the clean up job it's not going to delay things much in the overall scheme of things. [Mirror]
More Environment Posts:
We Want Plastic-Free Food Choices Say UK Shoppers
Enough with the stupid tray inserts and scrunchy ever-expanding wrapping.
When It Comes To Electric Cars People Are Ignoring Science And Listening To Idiots
A lot of people don't think electric cars are good for reducing pollution.
The Staggering Amount of Plastic We’ve Produced—And What We've Done With It
Scientists have calculated the total amount of plastic ever made. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot.
Aardvarks Might be Doomed Because of Climate Change
Climate change may kill off large numbers, to the point of regional extinction in many areas.
shares