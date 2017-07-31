Unexploded WWII Bomb Adds to Fukushima's Woes

It must be pretty hard dealing with the aftermath of a tsunami-struck nuclear power station disaster, and for the poor team in charge of cleaning up at Fukushima it's just got even harder thanks to the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb. History really has it in for the unfortunate prefecture.

The discovery of the bomb isn't all bad news, though, as luck would have it that it was found beneath building works for the facility's new car park and not under the half-melted and leaky former reactors, so there is that to be grateful for.

The area around the bomb has been cordoned off by police and Fukushima operator TEPCO, and with a 40-year timescale for the clean up job it's not going to delay things much in the overall scheme of things. [Mirror]

More Environment Posts: