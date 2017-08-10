Vegans Won't be Able to Eat the New Polymer £20, Either

The results are IN from the Bank of England's consultation over the animal fats in money scandal, and everyone says that's it OK and nothing is going to change. Hooray for democracy's ability to keep everything the same.

Money is, ironically, the main reason the Bank is to continue using trace elements of animal fat in future runs of England's polymer £5, the new £10 and the forthcoming J.M.W. Turner £20, as it says it would cost an extra £16.5m over the course of the next 10 years to switch the substance with another.

The other problem is that the only viable replacement is palm oil. So while 88 per cent of the people the BofE asked were against the use of animal products in the notes, 48 per cent said they'd rather not see controversial lubricant palm oil used either. So... nothing happening is the only option, as making one group of angry people happy in order to make some other happy people sad seems silly.

Although given that there's only 0.05 per cent of the animal reduction in the notes anyway, surely it can just be left out? Like not bothering to put a squeeze of lemon juice in the fish pie. [Bank of England]

