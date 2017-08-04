'WannaCry Hero' Marcus Hutchins Has Been Released on Bail

At the end of last week it was revealed that Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who helped stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware, had been arrested and charged with helping to develop and maintain the password-stealing malware Kronos.

On Friday a judge ordered Hutchins be released on bail, and the prison holding him has confirmed that he is no longer being kept at their facility. Ahead of his appearance at a Milwaukee court on Tuesday, Hutchins was set a number of strict bail conditions which include having no access to the internet, surrendering his passport, and that he is to be monitored by GPS at all times.

Hutchins' lawyer has confirmed that he will be pleading not guilty to all charges, with the alleged offences taking place between July 2014 and July 2015. Prosecuting lawyers claim that Hutchins admitted to having created the Kronos code, and hinted that he sold it. Following Hutchins' arrest, his mother claimed that it was "highly unlikely" that he was guilty, given how he had spent "enormous amounts of time" working against these sorts of attacks. Still, that's hardly a solid alibi.

We'll keep details on this case coming as and when they happen. [The Telegraph]

More Crime Posts: