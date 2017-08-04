Washing Machine Redesign Could Help Save the World

The reason you need to ask for help when wheeling a new washing machine home from the shops is that there's a huge lump of concrete in there to weigh it down so it doesn't drill through the earth's crust on a spin cycle. This extra weight contributes to carbon-spewing during the delivery process, so let's take it out, says a team from Nottingham Trent University.
This madness is for good reason, though, as the NTU-affiliated unit has had a genius idea. It suggests replacing the concrete block with a plastic tank, one that the washing machine owner would fill with water to act as a weight once the machine has arrived. And voila, that's nearly one third of the shipping weight of the machine gone in a flash.
The rough calculations suggest that this could save 44,625 tonnes of carbon dioxide being pumped out by Currys lorries over the course of a year, as it'd suddenly become easier for delivery trucks to haul the three million washing machines that we buy each year about the country. [BBC]
More Design Posts:
Bored of the Bulky Raspberry Pi 3? Well Now There's a Slimmer Version. Sort Of
It's fan made, and designed to be a more powerful version of the Raspberry Pi Zero.
Building a Molten Metal Squirt Gun Is the Worst Way to Stay Cool This Summer
This is the last thing you’d want to use to cool down on a hot summer’s day.
The Stranger Things Soundtrack Cassette Contains Potentially Lethal Amounts of '80s Nostalgia
You know and love the music already. The big sell here is the packaging.
New Stamps Celebrate Existence of Stamps
Royal Mail is happy about the Queen's head shape being 50 years old.
shares