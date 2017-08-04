Washing Machine Redesign Could Help Save the World

The reason you need to ask for help when wheeling a new washing machine home from the shops is that there's a huge lump of concrete in there to weigh it down so it doesn't drill through the earth's crust on a spin cycle. This extra weight contributes to carbon-spewing during the delivery process, so let's take it out, says a team from Nottingham Trent University.

This madness is for good reason, though, as the NTU-affiliated unit has had a genius idea. It suggests replacing the concrete block with a plastic tank, one that the washing machine owner would fill with water to act as a weight once the machine has arrived. And voila, that's nearly one third of the shipping weight of the machine gone in a flash.

The rough calculations suggest that this could save 44,625 tonnes of carbon dioxide being pumped out by Currys lorries over the course of a year, as it'd suddenly become easier for delivery trucks to haul the three million washing machines that we buy each year about the country. [BBC]

