Watch Kevin Conroy voice Batman's Final Scene From The Dark Knight And Feel Better About Life

This. Is. Awesome.

Image: Warner Bros

Here's Kevin Conroy (who voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, and the terrific Arkham Knight video game trilogy) acting out Bats' final scene from The Dark Knight:

Pretty freakin' awesome, right?

The above clip was taken from The Nerdist's Talkin' Toons podcast, and the chap sat next to Conroy (who does a decidedly decent Jim Gordon) is host and voice actor, Rob Paulsen.

Life is truly better for the exchange above. Oh, and on a totally unrelated side note, wasn't Rob Paulsen the name of Meatloaf's character in Fight Club?