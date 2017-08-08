watch this

Watch The Sandman Fan Film That Earned Neil Gaiman's Stamp Of Approval

By Cheryl Eddy on at

Even with the success of American Gods, we still may never get a Sandman movie or even a TV series. But Neil Gaiman diehards need not despair completely because there's a new fan film that pays impressively exacting tribute to one of Sandman's most brutal instalments.

Image: Vimeo

It's "24 Hours", originally published in 1989, and faithfully translated into live-action (with a few brief animation sequences) by Toronto-based filmmakers Evan Henderson and Nick Brown. It's called Sandman: 24 Hour Diner, and if its 30-minute runtime gives you pause, know that Gaiman himself told the creators, and the world via Twitter, that he thought it was a job very well done.

(Note: Fans of the comic will already have assumed as much, but this is most definitely NSFW.)

For more on Sandman: 24 Hour Diner, check out the film's Facebook page.

