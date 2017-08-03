We May Have Seen The Last of The Red Woman in Game of Thrones Season 7

It's been a big week for HBO's epic fantasy series. Dany and Jon finally met! Bran and Sansa were reunited at last! Episode four leaked online as part of a pesky HBO hack! Admittedly, that one's probably a bit of a bummer for the legendary cable network, but to help you resist the urge of watching a horrible 240p rip of the latest episode, here's some Melisandre-related news that may help distract you.

Image: HBO

Speaking to Empire, Dutch actress Carice van Houten talked about her role as the fire-loving witch. When she was asked directly whether the third episode (The Queen's Justice) of Thrones season 7 would be her last of the current series, van Houten suggested it could well be:

I don't know if I'm allowed to say about this. Probably nothing! But it does sound like she's on her way. And at the same time, we know she has to come back at some point because she said something pretty revealing about her future. It would be a shame to not see her death!

At any rate, she should probably get as far away from Dragonstone as possible as long as Davos is hanging about. For some reason, he still seems a tiny bit peeved over all of season 5's stake-burning unpleasantness. As for the Red Woman's demise, van Houten has a couple of ideas on how she'd like to see the priestess bow out:

"... just have her trip over and fall in a stupid accident, just to add some humour. She can trip over her cloak and have a really epic fall off that cliff."

Melisandre probably deserves a much more gruesome end. But hey, she brought back my beloved Jon Snow, so I'm cool with some comical cliff slippage.

