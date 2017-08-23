We Might be Seeing the Next iPhone on 12th September

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 launch is out of the way, it's time to turn our attention to the other company flagships set to arrive before the end of the year. First up is the iPhone 8, which a new report claims will be unveiled on 12th September.

That information comes from Mac4Ever, which claims it was given that information by phone networks who get this sort of stuff in advance. You know, because they need to sort out their marketing and pre-order system ahead of time. The site speculates that a 12th September launch will mean pre-orders go live on 15th September (the same day the Note 8 is released), with the phone itself reaching peoples' hands by 22nd.

It's a good idea to take this report with a big bowl of delicious scepticism, because there's no way of knowing any of this for sure until Apple confirms it. The timings match up to Apple's usual behaviour, though, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if Apple opens pre-orders on the same day its biggest rivals new phone goes on sale.

On that day people are expecting that we'll be seeing the iPhone 8 (aka the 10th anniversary iPhone) alongside the iPhone 7S, the 7S Plus, possibly a third iteration of the Apple Watch, and maybe a 4K Apple TV.

If Apple isn't your thing (and it's certainly not for everyone, to say the least), then you'll be glad to here that leak king Evan Blass has tweeted out the day we'll apparently be seeing Google's Pixel 2.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

When asked about the possibility of a headphone jack, Blass's response was simply a link to Aerosmith's Dream On.

So October 5th, maybe. Blass is usually pretty good with the authenticity of his information, but it never hurts to take any unverified information with a dash of salt. [Mac4Ever via TechRadar | Twitter via Android Police]

