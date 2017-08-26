Well Shit, CeX Just Got Hacked

Here's yet another reminder that nothing is safe from hackers, even second hand retailers that give you a pittance for your old games. CeX has admitted it's been the victim of an "online security breach" which puts as many as two million customers at risk.

In an email sent to customers, the retailer confirmed that names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers had been stolen in the breach. Financial information was taken "in a small number of instances", though it promises the only information taken was encrypted credit and debit card details from before 2009.

It looks like it was only the CeX website that was affected, with in-store membership details apparently going unaffected. It's also been made clear that not everyone's information has been stolen, even if you did get an email informing you of the breech. Never the less, the chain has told people to change the passwords on their account and any other services that use the same log-in details.

More information is available here. [Kotaku UK]

Image: kennejima/Flickr

