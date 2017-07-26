Wetherspoons Bans Phone Charging Behind the Bar

The alcohol caverns operated under the Weatherspoon banner have a new rule, one designed to dissuade the more confident of drunks from blagging a free charge of their phone from bar staff.

From now-ish, bar staff across the group have been told not to accept phones from customers at the bar for charging, as apparently popping in for a quick pint and a few hundred milliamp hours of electricity is how the modern man rolls.

A spokesperson for the chain said: "The bar itself is busy and we do not want people's phones there. We also do not want the hassle of phones keep being handed over the bar for charging. If people wish to charge their phone in the pub, then that would be up to the discretion of the manager." [Kent Live]

More Phones Posts: