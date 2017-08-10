Who on Earth Wants to See a Wax Theresa May?

Madame Tussauds, the tourist-ripper-offer extraordinaire, is about to unveil a new attraction. It is working around the clock to try to finish a wax model of Theresa May while she's still prime minister.

She will join Trump and Merkel outside the attraction's recreation of Downing Street, although if Trump's there they're also going to need to build wax models of 1.2 million protesters setting fire to the surrounding area while holding up rude banners.

Edward Fuller, the boss of Madame Tussauds' London franchise, couldn't resist having a bit of a pop at the government in the reveal of the work in progress figure, saying: "While the prime minister's Brexit strategy may be unclear, we can be sure that her completed figure will bear a striking resemblance to the woman herself when it launches later this year." [Madame Tussauds via Guardian]

