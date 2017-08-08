Wolverine And Storm Were Totally Bumping Uglies in The X-Men Movies

You'd never know it – mainly because of the two performers' complete lack of onscreen chemistry – but apparently, Wolverine and Storm were an item in the X-Men films.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Halle Berry lifted the lid on the secret relationship her paranormal weather woman had with Hugh Jackman's clawed grump. Even though the original trilogy only focuses on Logan's love for Famke Janssen's Jean Gray, there was an unaired backstory were Wolvey and Storm were totally into each other.

“Storm and Logan used to be lovers... It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing,” Berry told EW. “I joke in the movies, I’m like, ‘How come nobody’s loving on Storm.’ Like what’s wrong with Storm? Nobody is checking for Storm... So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up.”

This isn't just idle, baseless chitter chatter, either. There was actually a cut scene in X-Men: Days of Future Past that alluded to the pair's relationship, where Wolverine gives Storm quite the farewell kiss before travelling back to the '70s.

Storm was criminally underused in the X-Men films, so it's a shame this relationship never made it into the final movies. Then again, a loved up Wolvey may have stopped Logan from ever happening, and considering the deeply depressing but undeniably awesome spin-off is one of the greatest superhero films ever made, perhaps it's a good thing Jackman's hero remained a lone wolf.

[Entertainment Weekly]