World's Greatest Trucker Tattoo Makes This Guy Look Like a Tiny Person Driving Another Human

If you’re going to endure all the pain and discomfort of getting a tattoo, you might as well ensure you’re getting inked with a memorable design. Truck driver Kenny Ollerenshaw raised the bar with a tattoo that makes him look like a tiny pilot controlling a humanoid robot.

It apparently took tattoo artist Richard Batey of the Immortal Art Studio four hours to complete the design, which is easily the best way to spend four hours of your life. Not only does the tattoo look convincing, but Ollerenshaw can flex his muscles and move his body to help bring the tiny pilot to life. It’s like something out of Men In Black, except that no one has to have their memories erased after seeing it. [Facebook via Taxi]

