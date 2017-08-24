World's Luckiest Guy Has Incredibly Close Call While Filming a Lightning Storm

The intense flash of light and booming crack of thunder that follows a lightning strike can be exhilarating, but it’s best to observe both while safely inside your home. As Norway’s Daniel Modøl discovered while filming a storm from his deck, those unpredictable lightning bolts can strike anywhere, even 16 feet from where you’re standing.

Modøl, who will probably never venture out into a storm wearing flip-flops again, wasn’t fast enough to capture the near-instantaneous strike that hit his back garden, but he did manage to record the aftermath, which looks like a scorched, smoking crater.

[YouTube via Geekologie]

More Watch this Posts: