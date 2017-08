For all your Rick and Morty quote needs, I give you: Master of All Science.

From the same people who made Frinkiac for The Simpsons and Morbotron for Futurama, there's now a definitive screencap search for Rick and Morty.

You can get to it here.

Happy Memeing, Giz fam! [NeoGaf]

