Yet Another Game of Thrones Episode Has Leaked

It's only been a couple of days since the fifth episode of Game of Thrones premiered stateside, and now the sixth one appears to have been leaked online. Torrent Freak reports that Death is the Enemy is now circulating on various streaming, torrent, and direct download services.

Torrent Freak reports that the first copy appeared on the Pirate Bay, but quickly spread elsewhere. It's 66 minutes long, and unlike the leak of episode 4 is apparently in high quality. The site also reports that the episode has been split into two parts and posted on Dailymotion, though both videos were quickly removed - as video sites are want to do when copyright has been broken.

It's not clear where the leak came from, but one person on Reddit (spoilers in link) claims it was accidentally aired in Spain by HBO Nordic. This is unconfirmed, however. I can confirm that the video's resolution is reasonable, but the sound is not. There also appears to be a logo on the right hand side of the video, consisting of an orange circle with an M in the middle. Since it's got a timer, I assume it's from a screen recording app.

It's being assumed that this latest leak has nothing to do with the HBO hack, which has seen Game of Thrones scripts and episodes of other series posted online. It also appears to be unrelated to the leak of Episode 4 by way of Indian broadcaster Star. That leak may have been a few days prior to broadcast, but it didn't seem to stop the episode bringing in a record number of viewers.

We'll no doubt here more about this story over the course of the day, and will update this post with any new information.

Needless to say, HBO is not having a good few weeks. [Reddit via Torrent Freak]

