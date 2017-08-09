You Can Now Find Out Exactly How Screwed The World is With YouTube Breaking News

Good news! It seems YouTube will no longer merely serve your urges to rewatch gory Game of Thrones clips or the intro from The Real Ghostbusters, thanks to a new Breaking News carousel that looks set to serve up all manner of depressing current affairs news.

Image: The Verge

The new feature was first reported by Android Police, and it does exactly what it says on the complete lack of tin: offer breaking news from your part of the world, as reported on by major news outlets. For those who like to stuff their heads in the sand and are happy to simply use YouTube to watch old wrestling clips of The Rock (aka me), you can also turn off the feature.

It seems the carousel hasn't reached all users yet – it's yet to appear on the desktop version for me – though some sites are reporting it's now been incorporated into the official YouTube Android and iOS apps.

YouTube has yet to make any official comment on the Breaking News carousel, but expect word to surface next week. In the meantime, I'll ignore all that impending World War III news and concentrate on booting up YouTube to rewatch my favourite scene from Jurassic Park again and again from now until my bones disintegrate to dust.

[TechRadar/Android Police]