You'll Soon be Able to Tell Google Chrome to Shut The Hell up With New Mute Feature

There are few First World Problems quite as ear-offending as visiting a website that automatically loads up videos which then proceed to play obnoxious noises. Mercifully, future versions of Google Chrome look like they'll give users the option to mute all sounds permanently on a per domain basis via the Page Info bubble.

As first reported by Android Police, this audio-kiboshing feature is being tested in the browser's current, experimental Canary build before being rolled out to the public. Google's François Beaufort says the new Page Info option "will give you more control about which website is allowed to throw sound at you automatically."

Of course, you can already make individual tabs in Chrome simmer down by right clicking and selecting 'mute tab', but it's a somewhat fiddly process – the browser forgets the mute command as soon as you close the tab – so this new audio-cancelling addition is definitely welcome.

If you are using the latest version of Chrome Canary, you can test the mute feature out by running the following command: '-enable-features=SoundContentSetting'.

Trust us, your shattered eardrums will be grateful.

