Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Adds 'Kung Fu Movie Star' to CV

Jack Ma, the eccentric CEO of online marketplace Alibaba, has a well-documented flair for the theatrical. Now the South China Morning Post—a newspaper owned by Ma—reports their boss will assume a starring role in the upcoming short movie Gong Shou Dao.

The film’s known credits, other than Ma himself, include action movie legends like Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa, with executive production by Jet Li. It’s set to debut 11th November on Youku, a Chinese YouTube competitor.

Supposedly Ma’s role in the film was intended to promote tai chi, which may well be the case. Conveniently Ma and Li co-own a tai chi learning business called Taiji Zen.

The movie’s release also coincides with Singles Day, a major Chinese shopping holiday. According to the South China Morning Post, which again, is owned by Jack Ma, “Alibaba said the two events were not linked.”

On his personal blog, Jet Li writes, presumptuously, that “we all know that Jack is a Taiji Master himself” and that “it will definitely be an exciting short film to watch.” [SCMP/JetLi]

