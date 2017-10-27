Batman and the Scooby-Doo Gang Are Teaming Up Again for a New Movie

Roly reunion, Raggy! The not-so-Dark Knight from Batman: The Brave and the Bold and the Mystery, Incorporated crew will be crashing into each other’s lives once more, decades after their first onscreen meeting. More importantly: THE QUESTION WILL BE THERE, TOO.

IGN’s got the first trailer for Scooby-Doo and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which piles on a bunch of the ne’er-do-wells who’ve plagued the talking dog sleuth and his friends, as well as a bunch of DC Comics heroes.

I actually like the conceit of a Mystery Analysts of Gotham, especially when it means that we get to see characters like Detective Chimp and Martian Manhunter interacting with Daphne, Fred, Shaggy, and Velma.