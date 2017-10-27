Finally, a Use For Candy Corn: Blasting It Out of a 3D-Printed Wrist Cannon

Do you, like 98 per cent of the world, wonder who actually eats candy corn - the most noxious of American sweets? If you answered “yes” to both, then head over to DragonflyFabrication’s Thingiverse page where you can download the plans for this double-barreled, wrist-mounted candy corn blaster.

In addition to a hatred of wax posing as candy, you’ll need access to a 3D printer to churn out all the parts for this build, and a bunch of sturdy elastic bands. It looks like a relatively innocuous way to trick people on Halloween, unless one of those pieces of candy corn ends up in someone’s mouth.

[YouTube via Make]

More Watch this Posts: