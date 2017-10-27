Jeff Goldblum Is Already Teasing a Delightful Future For His Thor: Ragnarok Character

Jeff Goldblum’s turn as the Grandmaster is one of the most exciting things about Thor: Ragnarok. Who needs superhero action when you could have Jeff Goldblum at his, well, Goldblummiest? There’s some good news if you want even more of him though: Goldblum has already hinted, in the best way, that there’s more in store for the Grandmaster.

Speaking to the Radio Times in a spoiler-laden discussion of Thor: Ragnarok’s post-credits scenes now that the movie is out (so, you’ve been warned, click that link at your own peril!), Goldblum hinted that there’s at the least a little more Grandmaster planned beyond Thor: Ragnarok:

So what happens? Well, I could go anywhere—I might knock on your door, and say hello. Guess who’s here? I shot a thing with Taika, where there’s a roommate in Australia. I show up at his, and I do knock on his door. And I take up residence in the little flat, as they say here. That’s what I do. And order things from the takeaway restaurant. Buy all the local foods.

Which, yes, makes it sound an awful lot like Goldblum has shot an appearance for the next chapter in what’s probably become Marvel’s most delightful DVD special feature: Thor’s goofy mid-Civil War adventures with his hapless roommate Darryl. Hell yeah.

Those shorts already laid the groundwork for the charmingly goofy Thor we’re seeing fully on display in Ragnarok and were an absolute blast. Now they’re going to be enhanced with awesome might of Jeff Goldblum himself? That’s something we can’t wait to see. [Radio Times]

